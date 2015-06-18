nikkei 225 daily outlook for thurs 18 june remain neutral between 20230 and 20060 720452015
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has traded within the neutrality zone of 20060 and 20290 […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has traded within the neutrality zone of 20060 and 20290 […]
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has traded within the neutrality zone of 20060 and 20290 as expected.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.
Resistance: 20230 & 20500
Support: 20060 & 19800
Remain neutral and we have tightened the upper boundary of the neutrality zone to 20230. Only a break above 20230 is likely to trigger a potential push up to target the range top at 20500.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 20060 weekly pivotal support is likely to invalidate the medium term bullish trend to trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 19800 in the first instance.