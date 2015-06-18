nikkei 225 daily outlook for thurs 18 june remain neutral between 20230 and 20060 720452015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has traded within the neutrality zone of 20060 and 20290 […]


June 18, 2015 11:01 AM
Japan Index (daily)_18 Jun 2015

Japan Index (1 hour)_18 Jun 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has traded within the neutrality zone of 20060 and 20290 as expected.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index is now testing the significant weekly pivotal support at 20060 which is also the lower boundary of its medium term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 16 October 2014 low (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator is also now on its trendline support (see daily chart).
  • The short-term trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 11 June 2015 is now capping the Index at 20230 (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Resistance: 20230 & 20500

Support: 20060 & 19800

Conclusion

Remain neutral and we have tightened the upper boundary of the neutrality zone to 20230. Only a break above 20230 is likely to trigger a potential push up to target the range top at 20500.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 20060 weekly pivotal support is likely to invalidate the medium term bullish trend to trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 19800 in the first instance.

