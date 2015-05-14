(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has pushed up towards the intermediate resistance at 19780 (printed a high of 19835). Within our expectation, the Index has pull-backed below 19780 but held above the predefined intermediate support at 19600 during the late U.S. session.

Key elements

The intermediate support at 19600 also coincides with the former trendline resistance joining the highs since 23 April 2015 now turns pull-back support (as depicted in dotted green).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has staged a second dip and it is coming close to the oversold region.

The next short-term resistance will be at 20120 which also confluences with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 07 May 2015 low to 12 May 2015 low.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 19600

Pivot (key support): 19440

Resistance: 19835 & 20120

Next support: 19030

Conclusion

The short-term bullish trend since 07 May 2015 low remains intact. A break above 19835 is likely to add impetus for a further potential upside movement to target 20120 next.

However, failure to hold above the 19440 daily pivotal support may invalidate the short-term bullish trend for a slide to retest the 19030 weekly pivotal support.

Disclaimer

