The recent decline of 4% seen in the Japan 225 here for more details in our latest weekly outlook).

for more details in our latest weekly outlook). The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential at the moment.

The short-term support stands at 20275 which corresponds with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of recent up move from 12 August 2015 low @10pm to the recent 13 August 2015 high @9am.

Pivot (key support): 20275

Resistance: 20680 & 20850/20960

Support: 20050 (weekly pivot)

Technical elements remain positive on the short-term. However, do expect a potential pull-back first above the 20275 daily pivotal support before another push up to target the 20680 resistance in the first instance.

On the other hand, a break below the 20275 key short-term support is likely to damage the bullish tone for a further slide to retest the 20050 weekly pivotal support.

