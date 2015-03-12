(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has pull-backed, tested and rebounded from the 18600 intermediate support as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support and 50% level.

The lower boundary of the intermediate term ascending channel in place since 14 January 2015 is now at 18600.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 18750

Resistance: 19088 & 19190/19250

Next support: 18600

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements have indicated that the bullish trend in place since the low of 10 March 2015 remains intact. We have tightened the daily pivotal support to 18750 for a potential upside movement to retest the 06 March 2015 swing high at 19088 before targeting 19190/19250 next.

However, a break below 18750 is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide towards the next support at 18600 (lower boundary of the ascending channel).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.