nikkei 225 daily outlook for thurs 12 feb bullish breakout from multi month range configuration 1884

What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken above the 17860 weekly pivotal resistance and invalidated the preferred setback scenario. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 12, 2015 10:46 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Nikkei 225 (4 hour)-daily forecast 12 Feb 2015

Nikkei 225 (1 hour)-daily forecast 12 Feb 2015What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken above the 17860 weekly pivotal resistance and invalidated the preferred setback scenario. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Japan 225 has broken above the upper limit of the multi-month range configuration in place since 05 December 2014 now pull-back support at 17830 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The upper and lower limit of a short-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 03 February 2015 stands 18300/18200 and 17740 respectively (see 1 hour chart).
  • The 17740 support also corresponds with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 03 February 2015 low to 12 February 2015 high (see 1 hour chart).
  • The 18300 level corresponds with the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 03 February 2015 low to 10 February 2015 low (see 1 hour chart).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Intermediate support: 17830

Pivot (key support): 17740

Resistance: 18200/18300

Next support: 17280

Conclusion

Elements have turned bullish. As long as the daily pivotal support at 17740 holds, the Index is likely to see further upside movement to target 18200/18300 next.

However, failure to hold above 17740 may invalidate the bullish tone to see another slide to test the next support at 17280.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.