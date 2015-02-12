What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken above the 17860 weekly pivotal resistance and invalidated the preferred setback scenario. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Japan 225 has broken above the upper limit of the multi-month range configuration in place since 05 December 2014 now pull-back support at 17830 (see 4 hour chart).

The upper and lower limit of a short-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 03 February 2015 stands 18300/18200 and 17740 respectively (see 1 hour chart).

The 17740 support also corresponds with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 03 February 2015 low to 12 February 2015 high (see 1 hour chart).

The 18300 level corresponds with the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 03 February 2015 low to 10 February 2015 low (see 1 hour chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Intermediate support: 17830

Pivot (key support): 17740

Resistance: 18200/18300

Next support: 17280

Conclusion

Elements have turned bullish. As long as the daily pivotal support at 17740 holds, the Index is likely to see further upside movement to target 18200/18300 next.

However, failure to hold above 17740 may invalidate the bullish tone to see another slide to test the next support at 17280.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.