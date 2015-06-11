(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rebounded as expected and almost met the first short-term target at 20400.

Key elements

The Index has continued to hold above the lower boundary (support) of the medium term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 16 October 2014 low at 20060.

Price action has formed a daily “Bullish Harami” candlestick pattern at the 20060 support.

The hourly Stochastic has reached its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a short-term pull-back in price action of the Index.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 20225

Pivot (key support): 20060

Resistance: 20400 & 20600

Next support: 19920 & 19460

Conclusion

The Index is likely to see a pull-back towards the intermediate support at 20225 before another potential upside movement occurs to target the next resistance at 20600.

However, failure to hold above the 200600 pivotal support may see a slide towards the next support at 19920. Only a clear break below 19920 is likely to damage the medium term bullish trend for a correction towards 19460 in the first instance.

