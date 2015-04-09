(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has pushed higher and met the expected first target at 19850.

Key elements

Price action is now testing the upper boundary (resistance) of the shorter-term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since the low of 01 April 2014 at 20040 (see 1 hour chart).

The lower boundary (support) of the shorter-term ascending channel (in dark blue) stands at 19680/19600 (see 1 hour chart).

The 20040 resistance corresponds closely with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see 1 hour chart)

The 4-hour Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 20040

Support: 19680/19600

Next resistance: 20220

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements are getting exhausted on the upside. As long as the 20040 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a decline to test the 19680/19600 support before resuming its intermediate term bullish trend.

On the other hand, a clearance above 20040 is likely to see a further push up to target the next resistance at 20040.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.