nikkei 225 daily outlook for thurs 09 apr risk of a short term pull back below 20040 445382015
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has pushed higher and met the expected first target at […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has pushed higher and met the expected first target at […]
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has pushed higher and met the expected first target at 19850.
Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key resistance): 20040
Support: 19680/19600
Next resistance: 20220
Short-term technical elements are getting exhausted on the upside. As long as the 20040 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a decline to test the 19680/19600 support before resuming its intermediate term bullish trend.
On the other hand, a clearance above 20040 is likely to see a further push up to target the next resistance at 20040.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.