(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 18700 daily pivotal support and invalidated […]
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 18700 daily pivotal support and invalidated the “final push up” scenario.
Pivot (key resistance): 18820
Support: 18550/18500
Next resistance: 19000 & 19190/19250
As long as the 18820 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further decline to test the 18550/18500 support.
On the other hand, a break above 18820 may invalidate the bearish scenario to see a push up towards 19000 before 19190/19250.
