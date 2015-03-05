(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 18700 daily pivotal support and invalidated the “final push up” scenario.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Price action has broken below the lower boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel (in dark blue) now turns pull-back resistance at 18820 (see 1 hour chart).

The 18820 resistance also coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 02 March 2015 high to 04 March 2015 low (see 1 hour chart).

The next support at 18550/18500 corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 03 February 2015 low to 02 March 2015 high (see 4 & 1 hour charts).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is about to reach its “extreme” overbought level (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 18820

Support: 18550/18500

Next resistance: 19000 & 19190/19250

Conclusion

As long as the 18820 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further decline to test the 18550/18500 support.

On the other hand, a break above 18820 may invalidate the bearish scenario to see a push up towards 19000 before 19190/19250.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.