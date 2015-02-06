What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has traded sideways below the 17700 daily pivotal resistance. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The hourly RSI remains bearish below its trendline resistance

The 17200 support also corresponds with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 07 January 2015 low to 30 January 2015 high.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 17700

Support: 17460 & 17200

Next resistance: 17860 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the daily pivotal resistance at 17700 is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a short-term decline towards the 17460 before 17200 within an intermediate term “Symmetrical Triangle configuration (recap in weekly outlook).

However, a break above 17700 may see a “squeeze” up to test the current weekly pivotal resistance at 17860.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.