What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has tested the daily pivotal resistance at 17700 and reacted off from it as expected. In today’s morning session, the Index has managed to hit our first target at 17480. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The hourly RSI remains bearish below its resistance and 50% level.

The 17200 support also corresponds with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 07 January 2015 low to 30 January 2015 high.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 17580

Pivot (key resistance): 17700

Support: 17200

Next resistance: 17860 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Elements are still negative for the Index, thus we maintain our daily pivotal resistance at 17700 for a further potential push down towards the 17200 support.

However, a break above 17700 may see a “squeeze” up to test the current weekly pivotal resistance at 17860.

