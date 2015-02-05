nikkei 225 daily outlook for thurs 05 feb challenged and reacted off from the 17700 resistance 15645
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has tested the daily pivotal resistance at 17700 and reacted off from it as expected. In today’s morning session, the Index has managed to hit our first target at 17480. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Intermediate resistance: 17580
Pivot (key resistance): 17700
Support: 17200
Next resistance: 17860 (weekly pivot)
Elements are still negative for the Index, thus we maintain our daily pivotal resistance at 17700 for a further potential push down towards the 17200 support.
However, a break above 17700 may see a “squeeze” up to test the current weekly pivotal resistance at 17860.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.