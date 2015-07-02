(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage the expected bullish breakout from the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” pattern and met the lower limit of the upside target at 20600.

Please click on this link for recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The pull-back support of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” pattern and trendline support joining the lows since 30 June 2015 @4am coincides at 20350.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has turned down from its overbought level which highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action of the Index.

The next resistance will be at 20830/20875 which is the recent range top in place since 23 June 2015 high @3pm. It also confluences with the 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 30 June 2015 low @4am to 02 July 2015 low @2am.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 20460

Pivot (key support): 20350

Resistance: 20600/20660 & 20830/20875

Next support: 20040

Conclusion

Technical elements suggest that the Index faces the risk of a potential pull-back below the 20600/20660 intermediate resistance towards the intermediate support at 20460 with a maximum limit set at the 20350 daily pivotal support. Thereafter, the short-term upside movement is likely to resume targeting the next resistance at 20830/20875.

However, a break below 20350 is likely to invalidate the bullish scenario for a slide to retest the 30 June 2015 swing low @4am at 20040.

