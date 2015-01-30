What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has tested but failed to make a clear break above our weekly intermediate resistance at 17600/17700 (range top of the “Triangle” configuration).

Key elements

The Index has not managed to make a clear breakout of the “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration (see 4 hour chart).

The 4 –hour RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal (see 4 hour chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region which suggests a risk of a bounce.

The 17200 support confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 07 January 2015 low to the current 30 January 2015 high.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 17700/17860

Support: 17570 & 17200

Next resistance: 18300

Conclusion

As long as the 17700/17860 resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a short-term decline towards 17570 before 17200.

However, a clear break above 17860 may propel the Index higher to test the key long-term resistance at 18300.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.