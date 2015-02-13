What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has shaped a sharp fall in European trading session due to a “talk down” on the recent JPY weakness by the Japanese central bank, BOJ.

Interestingly, this fall is being supported by the daily pivotal support at 17740 and recovered thereafter as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The upper and lower limit of a short-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 03 February 2015 stands 18300/18200 and 17740 respectively.

The 17740 support also corresponds with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 03 February 2015 low to 12 February 2015 high.

The hourly RSI is still above its support.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 17830

Pivot (key support): 17740

Resistance: 18200/18300

Next support: 17280

Conclusion

As long as the daily pivotal support at 17740 holds, the Index is likely to see further upside movement towards 18200/18300 next.

However, a clear break below 17740 may invalidate the short-term bullish trend to see a decline to test the next support at 17280.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.