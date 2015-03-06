(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken above the 18820 daily pivotal resistance and invalidated the short-term decline scenario. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The upper and lower boundaries of the ascending channel (in brown) in place since 14 January 2015 stands at 19250 and 18550 respectively (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term support at 18720 also coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 04 February 2015 low to the current 06 March 2015 high (see 1 hour chart).

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support and 50% level (see 1 hour chart).

The 19250 resistance confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 18720

Resistance: 19000 & 19190/19250

Next support: 18550/18500

Conclusion

Bullish tone has resurfaced. As long as the 18720 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further upside movement towards 19000 before targeting 19190/19250 (the upper boundary of the ascending channel).

However, failure to hold above 18720 may see another failure by the bulls for a slide towards the 18550/18500 support.

