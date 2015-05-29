(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has made a bit of “noise” around the 20540 daily pivotal support before inching higher in the overnight session.

Key elements

The upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries of the short-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 07 May 2015 stands at 20850 and 20400 respectively.

The 20850 also corresponds closely with the 2.00 Fibonacci projection from 07 May 2015 low to 14 May 2015 low.

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bullish above its trendline support.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 20540/20400

Resistance: 20850

Next support: 20300 & 20110

Conclusion

The bullish tone remains intact above 20540/20400 (taking into account of the noise seen yesterday) for a potential push up to target 20850 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 20400 is likely to negate the short-term bullish tone for a decline towards 20300 before 20110.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.