(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has plummeted and hit the expected target at 19140 (click on this link for our previous daily outlook).

Please note that that the current low printed yesterday,26 March 2015 is 19093 which is within our 19100/19000 weekly pivotal support where a potential bullish reversal should occur (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

What happened yesterday

Price action has managed to stage a rebound from the lower boundary (support) of the intermediate term ascending channel (in brown) in place since 14 January 2015 at 19100 (see 4 hour chart)

The upper boundary (resistance ) of the intermediate term ascending channel (in brown) stands at 20080 which also coincides with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see 1 hour chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of an immediate pull-back in the price movement of the Index (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 19400

Resistance: 19790 & 20080

Next support: 19180/19100 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Current technical elements suggest that the intermediate bullish trend has resumed. On the short-term, any potential pull-back is likely to be held above the 19400 daily pivotal support for a further upside movement to retest the 24 March 2015 swing high at 19790 before targeting 20080.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 19400 may negate the bullish tone for a push down to retest the 19180/19100 weekly pivotal support zone.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.