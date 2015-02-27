(Click to enlarge)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rallied and hit our expected target at 18830/18900. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Price action continues to evolve within a short-term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 12 February 2015 without any clear bearish exhaustion signals.

The lower boundary (support) of the short-term ascending channel stands at 18680 which is also close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 12 February 2015 low to 27 February 2015 high.

The upper boundary (resistance) of the short-term ascending channel stands at 19000.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some “room” for further downside before reaching its oversold region. This observation suggests a potential pull-back in price action.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 18680

Resistance: 19000 & 19190

Next support: 18380/18300

Conclusion

Technical elements remain positive. However do expect a pull-back first and as long as the 18680 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another round of upside movement to target 19000 resistance with the maximum limit set at 19190.

On the other hand, a break below 18680 may negate the bullish tone to see a slide towards the next support at 18380/18300.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.