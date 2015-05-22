(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has drifted lower and whipsawed around the 20200 daily pivotal support.

Key elements

The Index continues to trade higher within an ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 07 May 2015 low.

The upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries of the ascending channel stands at 20540 and 19980 respectively.

The 20540 resistance also coincides with the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 07 May 2015 low to 14 May 2015 low.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 20100

Pivot (key support): 19980

Resistance: 20400/20440 & 20540

Next support: 19830

Conclusion

Despite yesterday’s price action, we still maintain our bullish stance on the Index holding above 20100/19980 for a potential upswing towards 20400/20440 and even 20540 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 19980 daily pivotal support is likely to damage the short-term bullish trend in place since 07 May 2015 low for a decline towards the next support at 19830.

