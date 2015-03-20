(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has traded sideways below the 19600/19730 daily pivotal resistance. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Based on Elliot Wave principle, the Index is likely to have completed a five wave structure from the 10 March 2015 low to 19 March 2015 high.

The standard 5 th wave target (0.618 Fibonacci projection) from the 10 March 2015 low to 16 March 2015 low (as indicated in yellow boxes) stands at 19730 which confluences closely with upper boundary of the intermediate term ascending channel at 19600.

wave target (0.618 Fibonacci projection) from the 10 March 2015 low to 16 March 2015 low (as indicated in yellow boxes) stands at 19730 which confluences closely with upper boundary of the intermediate term ascending channel at 19600. The hourly RSI remains below its trendline resistance.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 19600/19730

Support: 19210 & 19100

Next resistance: 19800 & 20050

Conclusion

As long as the 19600/19730 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential decline to target 19210 with a maximum limit set at 19100.

On the other hand, a clearance above 19730 may see a push up to test the 19800 weekly pivotal resistance. Only a clear break (daily close) above 19800 is likely to see the continuation of the intermediate term bullish trend to target 20050 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.