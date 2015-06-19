nikkei 225 daily outlook for fri 19 june 20200 is the potential upside trigger 725482015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) had an intraday break below 20060 which is the weekly […]


June 19, 2015 12:56 PM
Japan Index (daily)_19 Jun 2015

Japan Index (1 hour)_19 Jun 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) had an intraday break below 20060 which is the weekly pivotal support but managed to have a daily close above it after taking into account of the overnight session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has managed to obtain a daily close above the significant weekly pivotal support at 20060 (click link for more details) which is also the lower boundary of its medium term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 16 October 2014 low (see daily chart).
  • Interestingly, price action has formed a daily bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern right at the 20060 weekly pivotal support (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator is still holding above its trendline support (see daily chart).
  • The short-term trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 11 June 2015 is now capping the Index at 20200 (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Resistance: 20200 & 20500

Support: 20060 & 19800

Conclusion

Despite yesterday’s intraday bearish break of the 20060 weekly pivotal support, we do not turn bearish yet because its daily price action has managed to stage a recovery during the overnight session and closed above 20060. In addition, it has exhibited positive technical element (bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern).

Therefore on the short-term, we remain neutral and only a break above 20200 (short-term trendline resistance) is likely to trigger a push up towards the range top at 20500.

On the contrary, we need to have a daily close below the 20060 weekly pivotal support to reinforce the start of a potential deeper decline to target the next support at 19800 in the first instance. The rationale to wait for a daily close to trigger the bearish move is that the 20060 support is being derived from a higher time frame (daily chart).

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.