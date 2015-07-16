nikkei 225 daily outlook for fri 17 july bullish tone has resurfaced above 2054020430 support 853342

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 16, 2015 7:52 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_17 July 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rallied and broke above the 20570 daily pivotal resistance. The expected short-term setback scenario has been invalidated.

Key elements

  • Latest price action has broken above the former short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 24 June 2015 now turns pull-back support (in dotted green) at 20540.
  • Since 10 July 2015 low @4am, the Index has evolved within a short-term ascending channel (as highlighted in dark blue) with upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries at 20850/20960 and 20540 respectively.
  • The 20850/20960 short-term channel resistance also confluences with the 24 June 2015 siwng high and the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 09 July 2015 low @8am to 10 July 2015 low @4am (a typical bullish wave iii target based on the Elliot Wave Principal).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a short-term pull-back in price action.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 20540

Pivot (key support): 20430

Resistance: 20850/20960

Next support: 20075/20040

Conclusion

Technical elements have indicated that the Index is unlikely to see any short-term setback at the moment and its medium term (multi-week) upside movement is likely to resume.

Any potential pull-back now is likely to be held by its significant short-term support at 20540/20430 for a direct potential rise towards the 20850/20960 resistance which is also the weekly upside target (please click on this link for more details).

However, failure to hold above the 20430 daily pivotal support is likely to jeopardise the bullish tone to see a deeper slide to test the next support at 20075/20040.

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.