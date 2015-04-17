(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to grind lower but remains above the 19700 daily pivotal support.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The 19700 support also coincides closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 06 April 2015 low to 10 April 2015 high (a typical wave 4 target based on the Elliot Wave Principle).

The short-term trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 11 April 2015 is now capping the Index at 19830.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some “room” left before reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 19700

Resistance: 19830, 20080 & 20220

Next support: 19570 & 19250

Conclusion

The Index needs to break above 19830 to trigger a potential upswing movement to target 20080 before 20220.

On the other hand, a break below 19700 may see a push down to test the 19570 support. Only a clear violation of the 19570 level is likely to damage the short-term bullish trend in place since 01 April 2015 low for a deeper decline towards the 19250 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.