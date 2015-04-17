nikkei 225 daily outlook for fri 17 apr 19830 is the upside trigger to watch for now 483282015
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to grind lower but remains above the 19700 daily pivotal support.
Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key support): 19700
Resistance: 19830, 20080 & 20220
Next support: 19570 & 19250
The Index needs to break above 19830 to trigger a potential upswing movement to target 20080 before 20220.
On the other hand, a break below 19700 may see a push down to test the 19570 support. Only a clear violation of the 19570 level is likely to damage the short-term bullish trend in place since 01 April 2015 low for a deeper decline towards the 19250 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).
