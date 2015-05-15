(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to bounce higher from the 19940 daily pivotal support as expected in the overnight U.S. session. Earlier this morning, the Index has continued to march northwards and it is coming close to the 13835 upside trigger level.

Key elements

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region and still has room for further downside potential before reaching its “extreme” oversold level.

The Index is now coming close to the 19385 intermediate resistance.

The next short-term resistance will be at 20120 which also confluences with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 07 May 2015 low to 12 May 2015 low.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 19440

Resistance: 19835 & 20120

Next support: 19030

Conclusion

The Index is likely to trade sideways below 19835, holding above the 19440 daily pivotal support. Only break above 19835 is likely to validate a potential direct rise towards the next resistance at 20120.

On the other hand, a break below 19440 may invalidate the short-term bullish trend for a slide to retest the 19030 weekly pivotal support.

Disclaimer

