nikkei 225 daily outlook for fri 13 mar bullish tone remains intact eyeing 1947019500 next 316042015
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a rally as expected from the 18750 daily pivotal support and met our target at 19190/19250 earlier this morning.
Intermediate support: 19200
Pivot (key support): 19100
Resistance: 19470/19500
Next support: 18890
The bullish trend remains intact despite hitting our earlier shorter-term targets at 19190/19250. As long as the 19100 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another potential push up to target 19470 (2.618 Fibonacci projection from 10 March 2015 low to 11 March 2015 low)/19500 (lower limit of the weekly target).
On the other hand, failure to hold above 19100 may negate the bullish tone to see a slide towards the next support at 18890.
