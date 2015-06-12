nikkei 225 daily outlook for fri 12 june bullish tone remains intact above 20240 support 693692015

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has performed better than expected (no pull-back) and rose directly […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 12, 2015 10:51 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_12 Jun 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has performed better than expected (no pull-back) and rose directly towards the 20600 short-term target (minor range top in place since 28 May 2015).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Since its low of 09 June 2015, the Index has evolved within a short-term ascending channel with lower (support) and upper (resistance) boundaries at 20240 and 20800 respectively.
  •  The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region.
  • The 20240 support also corresponds with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move form 10 June 2015 low to 11 June 2015 high.
  • 20800/20850 resistance is the weekly upside target and confluences with several Fibonacci projection clusters (click on this link for more details).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 20240

Resistance: 20600 & 20800/20850

Next support: 19920 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 20240 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to stage a potential final push up to target 20600 before the key 20800/20850 resistance.

On the other hand, a break below 20240 may negate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the 09 June 2015 swing low at 19920.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

Economic Calendar

