What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has spiked up in the overnight session but reacted off the 20040 daily pivotal resistance as expected (a bit of noise as it printed a high of 2077).

Key elements

The 4-hour Stochastic oscillator has exited from its overbought region and still has room for further downside before reaching its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

The lower boundary (support) of the shorter-term ascending channel (in dark blue) stands at 19750 which is also the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 06 April 2015 low to the current 10 April 2015 high (see 1 hour chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is hovering close to its oversold region which highlights a possible bounce is round the corner for the Index (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 19990

Pivot (key resistance): 20040/20080

Support: 19750/19680

Next resistance: 20220

Conclusion

The Index may see a short-term rebound towards the intermediate resistance at 19990 before another potential leg down occurs to target the 19750/19680 support region.

However, a break above 20040/20080 is likely to damage the expected short-term setback scenario for a rally to target the next resistance at 20220.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.