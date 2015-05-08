nikkei 225 daily outlook for fri 08 may turn neutral between 19450 19000 580682015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 19300 weekly pivotal support before reversing […]


May 8, 2015 11:34 AM
Japan Index (Daily)_08 May 2015

Japan Index (1 hour)_08 May 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 19300 weekly pivotal support before reversing back up above 19300 in the U.S. session.

Key elements

  • Yesterday price action has formed a daily “Doji” candlestick pattern at the lower boundary (support) of the long term ascending channel in place since 15 October 2014 at 19000. This observation suggests that the downside movement seen in the past two weeks is losing momentum (see daily chart).
  • The short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 23 April 2015 is now at 19770 (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Support: 19000 & 18500

Resistance: 19450 & 19770

Conclusion

Turned neutral first as the Index is now approaching the short-term range top at 19450. Only a break above 19450 is likely to trigger a potential push up towards 19770 in the first instance.

However, failure to hold above 19000 may see a further waterfall slide towards the long-term support at 18500. Note that the 18500/18400 levels coincides with the significant long-term neckline support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout (refer to this link for monthly chart as per highlighted in our weekly outlook for this week).

