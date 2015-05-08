(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 19300 weekly pivotal support before reversing back up above 19300 in the U.S. session.

Key elements

Yesterday price action has formed a daily “Doji” candlestick pattern at the lower boundary (support) of the long term ascending channel in place since 15 October 2014 at 19000. This observation suggests that the downside movement seen in the past two weeks is losing momentum (see daily chart).

The short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 23 April 2015 is now at 19770 (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Support: 19000 & 18500

Resistance: 19450 & 19770

Conclusion

Turned neutral first as the Index is now approaching the short-term range top at 19450. Only a break above 19450 is likely to trigger a potential push up towards 19770 in the first instance.

However, failure to hold above 19000 may see a further waterfall slide towards the long-term support at 18500. Note that the 18500/18400 levels coincides with the significant long-term neckline support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout (refer to this link for monthly chart as per highlighted in our weekly outlook for this week).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.