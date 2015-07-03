(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to shape expected pull-back/consolidation above the 20350 daily pivotal support.

Key elements

The 20350 support confluences with the pull-back support of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” pattern bullish breakout and the trendline support joining the lows since 30 June 2015 @4am.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal and dipped into its oversold region.

The short-term range in place since 01 July 2015 @5pm stands at 20600/20660.

The next resistance will be at 20770/20875 which is the recent range top in place since 23 June 2015 high @3pm. It also confluences with the 0.618/0.764 Fibonacci projection from 30 June 2015 low @4am to 02 July 2015 low @2am.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 20350

Resistance: 20600/20660 & 20770/20875

Next support: 20040

Conclusion

As long as the 20350 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential push up to target the 20600/20660 short-term range top (resistance) in the first instance.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 20350 is likely to see a further slide to retest the 30 June 2015 swing low at 20040.

