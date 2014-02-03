Japan 225 Index – proxy for Nikkei 225 (Weekly Outlook)

Pivot (key resistance): 14900

Support: 14000

Next resistance: 15340

With reference to last week analysis on the Japan 225 Index (Now at 14800 critical support level) dated 27 Jan 2014, the Index has almost met our expected upside target at 15400 and drifted lower.

Current price action has broken below the lower boundary of the former ascending channel, which has now turned into pull-back resistance at 14900. In additon, the daily MACD trend indicator continues to inch lower below its centreline which suggests further weakness ahead. (see daily chart).

As long as the pviot (key resistance) at 14900 is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further decline towards the 14000 support level (lower boundary of the descending channel) (see 4 hour chart). However, a break above 14900 may see a recovery towards the next resistance at 15340.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.