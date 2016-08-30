Daily Outlook, Tues 30 Aug 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has already managed to hit the expected “relief rally” upper limit target/resistance at 16740 (printed a high of 16780 in yesterday’s Asian session before it traded sideways).

Current technical elements are still in in favour of a potential second leg of the corrective decline on place since 12 August 2016 high. Please click on this link for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy that has been published yesterday.

Key elements

The recent rally from 26 August 2016 low of 16340 has continued to stall at the 16740/780 resistance that is defined by a confluence of elements. The minor swing high area of 17/18 August 2016, the pull-back resistance in place since the minor swing low area of 16 August 2016 that has capped prior advances (in dotted red) and the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 12 August 2016 high to 26 August 2016 low of 16340.

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator continues to inch downwards and still has further room to manoeuvre to the downside before reaching an extreme oversold level. In addition, the shorter-term 1 hour Stochastic oscillator is approaching its extreme overbought level. These observations from momentum studies indicate limited upside potential in price action.

Short-term supports rest at 16630 follow by 16500

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 16780

Supports: 16630 & 16500

Next resistance: 16940 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Turn bearish for potential second leg of corrective decline. As long as the 16780 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a decline to target the supports at 16630 and 16500 in the first step.

However, a clearance above the 16780 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a further squeeze up to test this week medium-term pivotal resistance of 16940.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.