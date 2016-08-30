nikkei 225 16780 resistance to watch for a potential decline 1828592016
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has already managed to hit the expected “relief rally” upper limit target/resistance at 16740 (printed a high of 16780 in yesterday’s Asian session before it traded sideways).
Current technical elements are still in in favour of a potential second leg of the corrective decline on place since 12 August 2016 high. Please click on this link for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy that has been published yesterday.
Pivot (key resistance): 16780
Supports: 16630 & 16500
Next resistance: 16940 (medium-term pivot)
Turn bearish for potential second leg of corrective decline. As long as the 16780 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a decline to target the supports at 16630 and 16500 in the first step.
However, a clearance above the 16780 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a further squeeze up to test this week medium-term pivotal resistance of 16940.
