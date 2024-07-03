NFP Preview: Signs of a Slow Job Market Could Take EUR/USD Above 1.08

EUR/USD is rallying toward the key 1.0800 level that could set the tone for the rest of the month ahead of the NFP report.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Wednesday 3:10 PM
"Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

NFP Report Key Points

  • NFP report expectations: +194K jobs, +0.3% m/m earnings, unemployment at 4.0%
  • Leading indicators point to a roughly as-expected reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 150-200K range.
  • EUR/USD is rallying toward the key 1.0800 level that could set the tone for the rest of the month.

When is the June NFP Report?

The June NFP report will be released on Friday, July 5 at 8:30 ET.

NFP Report Expectations

Traders and economists expect the NFP report to show that the US created 194K net new jobs, with average hourly earnings rising 0.3% m/m (3.9% y/y) and the U3 unemployment rate holding steady at 4.0%.

NFP Overview

Despite the Q2 slowdown in economic data (including a notable uptick in initial jobless claims and a series of cooler-than-feared inflation readings), the Jerome Powell and the rest of the Federal Reserve appear to be in no hurry to cut interest rates.

The market has taken its cue from Fed comments, nearly pricing out a potential interest rate cut at the central bank’s meeting later this month (~6% odds per CME FedWatch as of writing). Any decent jobs report would likely be the proverbial “nail in the coffin” for July rate cut hopes, but outside of that, market volatility in reaction to NFP may be somewhat subdued unless we see a big slowdown in the labor market this month.

In terms of the NFP report, traders and economists are anticipating a slight moderation from last month’s strong jobs growth, with wages and the unemployment rate expected to come in roughly in line with recent trends:

ci_nfp_nonfarm_payrolls_preview_07032024

Source: StoneX

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in H2 2024

NFP Forecast

As regular readers know, we focus on four historically reliable leading indicators to help handicap each month’s NFP report:

  • The ISM Services PMI Employment component fell to 46.1 from 47.1 last month.
  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component slipped to 49.3 from 51.1 last month.
  • The ADP Employment report showed 150K net new jobs, essentially unchanged from last month.
  • Finally, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims ticked up to 239K, up from 222K last month to near the highest level in 10 months.

Weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to a roughly as expected reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 150K-200K range, albeit with a big band of uncertainty given the current global backdrop.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure which came in at 0.4% m/m in the most recent NFP report.

Potential NFP Market Reaction

 

Wages < 0.2% m/m

Wages 0.2-0.4% m/m

Wages > 0.4% m/m

< 175K jobs

Bearish USD

Slightly Bearish USD

Neutral USD

175-225K jobs

Slightly Bearish USD

Neutral USD

Slightly Bullish USD

> 225K jobs

Neutral USD

Slightly Bullish USD

Bullish USD

After drifting lower this week, the US dollar index is near the middle of its 3-month range, leaving a balanced outlook heading into NFP for the world’s reserve currency. With two more NFP reports (and 3 more CPI reports) on tap before the Fed is likely to make a substantive decision on interest rates, the probability of a large multi-hundred pip move in major currency pairs is low.

US Dollar Technical Analysis – EUR/USD Daily Chart

EURUSD_euro_technical_analysis_daily_chart_07032024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart above shows, EUR/USD has seen a solid rally to start the week after testing support at the 1.0670 level in late June. As of writing, the pair is approaching a key level of previous-support-turned-resistance at 1.0800, which also coincides with the 100-day MA. That will be the key pivot level for the rest of the week: If EUR/USD can finish above 1.0800, potentially supported by a weaker-than-expected US jobs report, it would open the door for a continuation toward 1.0900 as we move through the month. Meanwhile, a weekly close below 1.0800 would keep the established 1.0670-1.0800 range in play for the short term.

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: EUR/USD NFP Forex Fed

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Silver forecast: Metals extend gains ahead of key US data
Today 12:00 PM
EURUSD Forecast: ECB Policies vs FED Policies
Today 11:13 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:27 AM
AUD/USD gains on bullish data but USD/CNH may determine whether it lasts
Today 03:02 AM
NZD/USD: Holiday mode, US disinflation focus to unlock Kiwi upside?
Today 12:53 AM
Powell dangles a dovish carrot ahead of jobs, ISM: ASX 200, China A50
Yesterday 10:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

EURUSD Forecast: ECB Policies vs FED Policies
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 11:13 AM
    Vote being posted in ballot box
    EUR/USD forecast: French elections uncertainty hangs over markets
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:00 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trade to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 08:34 AM
        Research
        JPY, EUR, CAD, AUD, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 1, 2024 03:53 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.