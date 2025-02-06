NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?

NFP leading indicators point to a potentially above-expectation reading in Friday's jobs report - see what it might mean for the US Dollar!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 1:54 PM
Jobs
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

NFP Key Points

  • NFP report expectations: +169K jobs, +0.3% m/m earnings, unemployment at 4.1%
  • Leading indicators point to a potentially above-expected reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 175-225K range.
  • With the greenback at support and the US economy still outperforming all of its major rivals, the risks are tilted to an upside reaction in the US Dollar Index if the jobs report is at or above expectations.

When is the January NFP Report?

The January NFP report will be released on Friday, February 7, at 8:30 ET.

NFP Report Expectations

Traders and economists expect the NFP report to show that the US created 169K net new jobs, with average hourly earnings rising 0.3% m/m (3.8% y/y) and the U3 unemployment rate holding steady at 4.1%.

NFP Overview

Perhaps to the chagrin of a Federal Reserve that would prefer to cut interest rates, all else equal, last month’s jobs report handily beat expectations, showing a stellar 256K net new jobs in December vs. only 164K expected with the unemployment rate falling to 4.1%.

Despite last month’s stellar reading on the jobs market, expectations for this month’s report are essentially unchanged from last month with economists expecting 169K net new jobs and the unemployment rate to hold steady at 4.1%. One key area to watch will be the average hourly earnings measure, which has generally held steady in the 3.9-4.0% range for the past five months; any deviation from that zone could have downstream implications for inflation and Fed policy:

ci_NFP_PREVIEW_02062025

Source: StoneX

As the lower left box below suggests, traders don’t believe that the Fed will deliver much in the way of additional interest rate cuts this year, with only one 25bps reduction expected in the first half of the year (May/June) and only about a 2-in-3 chance of a second cut in the latter half of 2025. With a handful of jobs and inflation reports still to come before the proverbial “rubber meets the road” for the US central bank in late Q2, this week’s jobs report may not be as market moving as other, more immediately impactful releases.

NFP Forecast

As regular readers know, we focus on four historically reliable leading indicators to help handicap each month’s NFP report:

  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component rose to 50.3 from 45.4 last month.
  • The ISM Services PMI Employment component ticked up to 52.3 from 51.3 last month.
  • The ADP Employment report showed 183K net new jobs, in-line with last month’s upwardly revised 176K reading.
  • Finally, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims rose to 217K from 213K last month, remaining near historical lows.

Weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to a potentially above-expected reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 175-225K range, albeit with a big band of uncertainty given the current global backdrop.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure which came in at 0.4% m/m in the most recent NFP report.

Potential NFP Market Reaction

 

Wages < 0.2% m/m

Wages 0.2-0.4% m/m

Wages > 0.4% m/m

< 140K jobs

Bearish USD

Slightly Bearish USD

Neutral USD

140-200K jobs

Slightly Bearish USD

Slightly Bullish USD

Slightly Bullish USD

> 200K jobs

Slightly Bullish USD

Bullish USD

Strongly Bullish USD

 

As we outline below, the US dollar has fallen to test support at a 7-week low near 107.50, potentially skewing the odds slightly in favor of a bullish reaction if the jobs report is decent.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2025

US Dollar Technical Analysis – DXY Daily Chart

US_DOLLAR_INDEX_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_02062025

Source: TradingView, StoneX

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has had a volatile month, but as of writing, is sitting just above horizontal support near its 7-week lows around 107.50, as well as the 50-day EMA in the 107.60 area. With the greenback at support and the US economy still outperforming all of its major rivals, the risks are tilted to an upside reaction in the US Dollar Index if the jobs report is at or above expectations.

To the topside, there’s little in the way of intra-range resistance until the highs closer to 109.75. Meanwhile, a particularly weak jobs report could set the stage for more aggressive Fed rate cuts this year; in that scenario, a confirmed break below 107.50 would open the door for more weakness toward the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 106.40 next.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: NFP US Dollar Dollar Dollar index Technical analysis Forex Fundamental Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
Today 01:00 PM
FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:07 AM
GBPUSD, Silver Outlook: BOE Decision and Haven Exhaustion
Today 08:55 AM
So how good is APD at predicting NFP, anyway?
Today 03:03 AM
Treasury Breakout Reshapes Markets: Gold Roars, USD/CHF Stumbles
Today 12:42 AM
WTI crude oil is down, but not out
Yesterday 11:02 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NFP articles

jobs_01
So how good is APD at predicting NFP, anyway?
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:03 AM
    Forex trading
    USD/JPY Pushes Below January Range Ahead of US NFP Report
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 04:25 PM
      Market chart
      USDJPY, Gold Forecast: Bulls Recharge on Tariff and Inflation Risks
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      Yesterday 11:27 AM
        Oil refinery
        Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, NFP, and ISM PMI
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 2, 2025 01:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.