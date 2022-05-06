NFP headline beats expectations; confirms Fed’s view that labor markets are tight

If the Fed continues to raise rates, will the jobs numbers begin to move lower?

May 6, 2022 3:57 PM
Apply now highlighted in newspaper

US Non-Farm Payrolls showed that economy added 428,000 jobs in April, matching March’s revised print and beating average estimates of 391,000.  In addition, the report showed that the Unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6% vs expectations of a drop to 3.5%.  Average hourly earnings were 0.3% vs a revised print of 0.5% in March and estimates of 0.4%.  When all is said and done, the headline print was a solid beat vs expectations.  The Fed noted at its FOMC meeting earlier this week that labor markets were extremely tight and that it was essential for the Fed to bring down inflation to keep a strong labor market.  Today’s NFP data helps to confirm this view on employment.

What are Non-Farm payrolls?

The US Dollar Index had been moving higher since May 2021 in an orderly channel. In early April, the DXY broke above the top trendline as the channel near 99.30 as price began to move in a parabolic formation.  Price reached a 20 year high on April 28th at 103.93.  Today, the DXY traded briefly above that level to its highest level since December 2002 at 104.06.  Notice that the RSI was in overbought territory and the recent consolidation has allowed it to move back to neutral levels.

20220506 dxy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade the DXY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, the DXY is still trading near today’s highs.  Resistance levels above are at the 1.272% Fibonacci extension from the high of April 28th to the low of May 5th at 1.0435, then the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same timeframe near 1.0490.  Above there, price can trade to horizontal resistance from September 2002 at 1.0541. (see daily).  If price pulls back, the first support level is the May  5th lows at 1.0235.  Below there, price can fall to horizontal support levels at 101.86 and 101.03.

20220506 dxy 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

EUR/USD tends to move similarly, but opposite, to the DXY as the Euro makes up over 57% of the US Dollar Index composition.  If the DXY does move higher, EUR/USD could move lower.  First support is the low of April 28th at 1.0471.  Below there, price can fall to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the lows of April 28th to the highs of May 22nd at 1.0424 and then the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same timeframe at 1.0365.  If EUR/USD bounces, first resistance is at the May 22nd highs at 1.0642, then horizontal resistance at 1.0696 and 1.0761.

20220506 eurusd 240 ci

Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Today’s Non-Farm Payroll data confirms what the Fed said in its statement:  that labor conditions are tight. In addition, Average Hourly Earnings were in-line with estimates.  If the Fed continues to raise rates, will either of these jobs numbers begin to move lower? That will be at the forefront of the Fed’s mind over the next month ahead of June’s NFP print.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas NFP EUR USD DXY

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.