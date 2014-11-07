nfp good enough for dollar uptrend 78682014

Any disappointment from the lower-than-expected October release of 214,000 in US payrolls has been offset by further declines in the unemployment rate, reaching fresh six-year […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 7, 2014 11:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Any disappointment from the lower-than-expected October release of 214,000 in US payrolls has been offset by further declines in the unemployment rate, reaching fresh six-year lows at 5.8%. The uptick in labour participation to 62.8% from 62.7%, and the fall in the in the underemployment rate to 11.5% from 11.8%, helps alleviate concerns that the declining jobless rate was caused by lower participation in the labour force. The 31,000 increase in the prior two month’s revisions is also a positive. The figures support the Fed’s exit from the five-year quantitative easing programme, highlighting contrasting monetary policy between the US on one side, and Japan and Eurozone on another, further supporting the US dollar.

The weaker-than-expected headline NFP has been largely attributed to material seasonal adjustments, seen as the biggest in 30 years. Yet, continued additions in manufacturing, shown by the 15th consecutive monthly increase (longest since 1996-97) and additions in construction, maintain the notion of an improved bricks-and-mortar economy.

Average hourly earnings were weaker than expected but inched up 0.1% m/m from flat, while the y/y series rose 2.0% as in the previous month.

USD rally intact

Although the US dollar appeared to have peaked out at the top of an 18-month channel against the Japanese yen at 115.59, the trend remains largely positive, paving the way for a retest of 115.50s, followed by our target of 117.30s.

We reiterate that the current USD rally shows characteristics not seen since 2005, as it is accompanied by advances against the Japanese yen, which is unlike any of the USDX advances of the past six years when the greenback mainly reflected debt and austerity woes in continental Europe and the UK. Aside from domestic strength in the US, as well as the windfall of falling oil prices on the US economy, the striking contrast of policy divergence between the Fed and the three other major central banks (ECB, BoJ and BoE) will keep the greenback standing tall.

Outside the US, the factors aiding the USD are more than enough; the UK’s political uncertainty ahead of the May elections and the lingering risk of a “No” result from any in/out EU referendum; Japan’s planned rebalancing of pension portfolios to include more foreign stocks; the Eurozone’s dependence on a weak euro to fight off the threat of disinflation, regardless of how many ABS and covered bonds the ECB buys; and Switzerland’s on-going threat to enter negative interest rates, so long as EUR/CHF is under pressure. These are all the factors for the Fed to consider when removing the punch from the party.

USDX annual chart with no gold Nov 7

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.