﻿

NFP early insight USDJPY vulnerable to a soft reading

A couple more months of strong wage and job growth (ideally accompanied by a peak in COVID cases) could be enough for the Fed to start the long process of normalizing monetary policy

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 3, 2021 10:58 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

NFP early insight: USD/JPY vulnerable to a soft reading

The final Non-Farms Payroll (NFP) report before the highly-anticipated late-August central banker symposium in Jackson Hole is on Friday, and the only certainty about it is that the result is highly uncertain.

As we noted in our Week Ahead report on Friday, “The monthly US jobs report has been particularly volatile of late as workers remain reticent to return amidst concerns about safety and continued elevated levels of unemployment insurance. Nonetheless, traders and economists are expecting a reading in the 925K range, which would mark the strongest labor market growth in eleven months if seen.”

Meanwhile, recent comments from US central bankers suggest that the Fed is unlikely to outline its taper plans on Jackson Hole regardless of how Friday’s jobs report prints, but that a couple more months of strong wage and job growth (ideally accompanied by a peak in COVID cases) could be enough for the central bank to start the long process of normalizing monetary policy. While there appears to be some disagreement within the committee, Fed Chairman Powell explicitly noted that “…we have some ground to cover on the labor market side. I think we’re some way away from having had substantial further progress toward the maximum employment goal.”

We’ll have our full NFP preview report with all the leading indicators out on Thursday, but we did get one decent harbinger from July’s ISM Manufacturing PMI report. While the headline reading came in about a point below expectations at 59.5%, the employment subcomponent did flip back into positive territory at 52.9% after hovering near flat (50%) territory for the last two months. We’ll be tuning in eagerly to Wednesday’s ADP employment report, as well as Thursday’s weekly jobless claims and ISM Services PMI releases, as we look to handicap Friday’s key NFP report.

Market to watch: USD/JPY

In the FX market, USD/JPY usually has the “cleanest”, most logical reaction to US data, so it makes sense to watch that pair in the lead up to and release of the NFP reading. Technically speaking, USD/JPY has formed a “head-and-shoulders” pattern over the last two months; for the uninitiated, this pattern shows a transition from an uptrend (higher highs and higher lows) to a downtrend (lower highs and lower lows) and is often seen at significant tops in the market:

Source: Tradingview, StoneX

With USD/JPY breaking below the pattern’s neckline and 100-day EMA at 109.20, it’s clear that short-term bears have the upper hand. Especially if we see weak data out of the US labor market this week, USD/JPY traders may look to push rates down toward the 3-month low and 200-day EMA near 108.25 next.

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: NFP Non-farm payrolls Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: Stalemate looms on BOJ intervention threat, range trading favoured
Yesterday 11:52 PM
Forex Seasonality – April 2024: GBP/USD’s Most Bullish Month, USD/CAD’s Most Bearish
Yesterday 01:41 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA stocks drift higher amid a light calendar
Yesterday 01:14 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI steady ahead of inventories data
Yesterday 12:30 PM
USD/JPY, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:37 AM
USD/CNH looks eerily similar to USD/JPY right now. Multi-year highs incoming?
Yesterday 05:44 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NFP articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 9, 2024 02:00 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    GBP/USD analysis: Mixed NFP report sends dollar lower – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 8, 2024 03:59 PM
      Apply now highlighted in newspaper
      NFP Preview: Is the US Dollar Poised for a Bounce Back?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      March 7, 2024 03:34 PM
        jobs_07
        US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 2, 2024 02:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.