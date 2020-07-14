Netflix Q2 Earnings Preview

What to watch when Neflix reports Q2 earnings on Thursday 16th July

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 14, 2020 9:25 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
When:
Netflix is the first of the high growth tech stocks to report. Numbers ate expected to be released on Thursday 16th July after market close.

Numbers:
The group has guided for 
• EPS $1.81 vs $0.6 (Q1 2020) 
• Revenue of $6.048 billion
• 7.5 million additional subscribers

What to Watch

1. Subscriber numbers
Historically investors are most concerned with subscriber numbers. We don’t expect that to be any different this quarter. Netflix set the bar high in Q1 after reporting an impressive 15.8 million new subscribers in the first three months of the year and guiding for an additional 7.5 million in Q2, well ahead of the 2.7 million new members added in the same quarter last year, as people sheltering at home in the coronavirus crisis turn to the streaming service. 
The fact that many economies across the globe haven’t fully reopened means that actually subscriber number for this stay at home stock could be higher than forecast. 

2. Second Half expectations
Q3 subscriber number guidance will be closely eyed, a figure over 6.8 million achieved in Q3 2019 could please the market. However, fears are also growing that Netflix could soon be nearing its peak. The marketplace is becoming overcrowded with the likes of Disney, Amazon. There is also the concern that the lockdown driven subscriber growth will act as a pull forward of signs ups it would have seen later. New commentary surrounding the second half will be closely eyed.

3. Content news
Netflix line up continues to grab attention and hasn’t so far been affected to the coronavirus crisis. Whilst filming for many productions elsewhere has been halted owing to the coronavirus crisis, Netflix said in the Q1 earnings call in March that 2020 films and series had already been shot and headway had been made into 2021 slate. Any update on 2021 filming and looking further out will be closely eyed.
Analysts Rating
From 13th July of the 43 analysts which cover Netflix the Thomson Reuters poll showed:
• 15 rate strong buy
• 12 rate buy
• 11 rate hold
• 2 sell
• 3 strong sell

Chart thoughts

Expectations are high, with strong growth priced in meaning that it could be a tough market to please. Shares are up 40% YTD around $525, significantly outperforming the broader market. 
The share price has accelerated its rally moving towards the earnings date, sending the stock to an all-time high of $575. A 4% sell off at the end of the session on Wednesday has brought the stock out of over bought territory.
Solid numbers could see the stock set a new all time high. Weaker than expected numbers or guidance could see the stock drop back towards support at $475 and the 50 SMA at $447.

Market chart Netflix's Q2 earnings . Published in July 2020 by FOREX.com


Related tags: Netflix

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Netflix articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
S&P 500 Forecast: The Index Continues to Reach New All-Time Highs
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
January 24, 2025 05:38 PM
    US_flag_map_eye
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ jumps on Trump's AI investment plans
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 22, 2025 01:57 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Where next for Netflix stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 14, 2023 08:58 AM
        Congress building
        US open: Stocks fall on lingering recession fears
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 19, 2023 01:58 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.