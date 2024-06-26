Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ falls as treasury yields rise

U.S. stocks are set to open lower, giving back gains from the previous session, as investors digest Federal Reserve officials' comments and await fresh catalysts later in the week. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman warned that the central bank may not need to cut rates this year. Meanwhile, Nvidia is extending its recovery after rising 6% yesterday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Wednesday 2:41 PM
20231218 - 001 - 01
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future -0.26% at 39000

S&P futures -0.2% at 5458

Nasdaq futures -0.18% at 19665

In Europe

FTSE -0.48% at 8218

Dax -0.45% at 18079

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman warned that rates may not be cut this year

Nvidia extends its recovery after 6% gains yesterday

Oil hovers at a 2-month high

Hawkish Fed comments keep stocks under pressure

U.S. stocks are set to open lower, giving back gains from the previous session, as investors digest federal reserve officials' comments and await fresh catalysts later in the week.

Treasury yields are climbing as investors and investors weigh up Federal Reserve official's comments regarding monetary policy. Fed governor Michelle Bowman said that the central bank was not ready to cut rates and suggested that the central bank may not even cut rates this year. Furthermore, she said an interest rate hike was still on the table. However, she added that she sees inflation slowing more sharply next year.

Her comments come as the market is still trading pricing into interest rate cuts this year, although the Federal Reserve projected one rate cut at its June meeting.

Inflation data later in the week could provide more clarity on the health of the US economy and the timeline for potential interest rate cuts.

Today the economic calendar is relatively quiet with just US home sales in focus.

Corporate news

Nvidia is set to rise again on the open as the rollercoaster ride for its share price and AI-related stocks continues. After falling sharply at the end of last week and at the start of this week, Nvidia rebounded by over 6% yesterday and is set to rise a further 2% on the open as investors' concerns eased that the AI revolution may be cooling.

Rivian is set to open over 38% higher after German automaker Volkswagen announced a significant investment plan in the American high-end electric truck group. The deal could be worth $5 billion in investments.

FedEx is set to open over 14% higher after the shipping giant forecast profit ahead of Wall Street's expectations and also revealed plans for a $2.5 billion share buyback over the coming year. The upbeat outlook points to signs that the plans to re-organise and cut costs is working.

 

Nasdaq 10 forecast – technical analysis.

The Nasdaq fell below the short-term trendline before finding support around 19500. The recovery from here has run out of steam around 19650. That said, the price remains in an uptrend, still some distance from the 19000 round number and the 50 SMA at 18,800. Buyers will look to rise towards 20,000.

Nasdaq 100 forecast chart

FX markets – USD rises, GBP/USD falls

The USD is has risen to an almost two-month high, tracking yields higher after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve official Michelle Bowman. She warned that there might not be any need for the Fed to raise interest rates in 2024.

EUR/USD is falling after German consumer confidence was weaker than forecast, unexpectedly deteriorating to -21.6, down from a downwardly revised -21. The data comes after a weaker business climate index at the start of the week and raises doubts over the strength of the recovery in the eurozone’s largest economy. Meanwhile, jitters ahead of the French elections are also weighing on the euro.

GBP/USD is falling towards 1.2650 after data from the Confederation of British Industry revealed that retail sales softened following a recovery in May. Retail sales, which measure volumes compared to a year ago, fell -24 in June from +8 in May. The data comes as average wages are rising faster than inflation and after consumer sentiment recovered in June. However, unseasonably cold weather hurt sales.

Oil hovers around a 2-month high

Oil prices are hovering around a two-month high, supported by an upbeat demand outlook despite rising near-term inventories.

The American Petroleum Institute page reported a rise in crude oil stockpiles by 914,000 barrels, defying expectations of a decline of almost 3,000,000 barrels. However, the market remains convinced that demand will increase across the summer driving months. Shrugging off demand worries, at least for now,  geopolitical tensions are also supportive of oil prices.

Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, along with the mounting Israel-Hezbollah tensions, keep the oil price supported.

However, a strong dollar is capping gains, making oil more expensive for buyers holding other company currencies. The dollar is trading at a two-month high against its major peers and is one of the less dovish major central banks.

EIA stockpile data is due shortly.

 

 

 

Related tags: US Open

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Under Pressure as French Election Looms
Today 11:57 AM
Crude Oil Forecast: Analysis Update
Today 08:57 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:38 AM
Another ugly inflation surprise ignites risk of August RBA hike
Today 02:44 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: RBA on alert for another upside inflation surprise
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises as Nvidia rebounds & Fed speakers are in focus
Yesterday 01:57 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

USA flag
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises as Nvidia rebounds & Fed speakers are in focus
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:57 PM
    US_flag_NYC
    S&P 500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of Friday's inflation data
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 24, 2024 01:15 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of PMI data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 21, 2024 01:30 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        S&P500 Forecast :SPX unchanged after weaker retail sales ,Fed speakers are in focus
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 18, 2024 01:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.