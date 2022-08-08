Nasdaq: US stocks turn red

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 8, 2022 5:44 PM
38 views
Close-up of stock market board
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

A quick note here, highlighting the bearish reversal we have seen in a number of US indices.

Earlier, the major indices were sharply higher, registering gains of around 1% each. But in the last couple of hours those gains have evaporated with technology leading the declines.

There was no data to trigger the move, but with growth concerns continuing to rise around the world, and the big interest rate rises that we have seen as central banks try to tame inflation, there is little wonder why the bulls are not so keen to trust this rally.

Granted, it is early days, but if we are still in a bear market trend, then we should ignore these signals at our peril.

The Nasdaq 100 has turned red on the day after failing to hold the breakout above its bearish trend line. Incidentally, the 38.2% Fibonacci level is also an additional technical factor that is aiding the bearish case.

Nasdaq 100 ci

 

Key short-term support comes in around 12900, a resistance-turned-support level.

For as long as the index holds above here, I don’t think the bulls would be too concerned. But if we start to see the index go back below this level, that’s when things would get interesting.

For now, today’s price action is a potential bearish signal about the trend direction. More price action is needed to confirm whether this is something more serious than just long-side profit-taking.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Stocks US stocks Tech Stocks Nasdaq Indices

Latest market news

View more
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Today 02:58 AM
Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Yesterday 08:16 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Yesterday 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
July 26, 2023 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
July 26, 2023 07:08 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 07:31 AM
    AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 26, 2023 11:18 PM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 26, 2023 12:37 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 26, 2023 12:02 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.