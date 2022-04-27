Nasdaq: Stocks rebound could be short-lived

You get the feeling that today’s rebound is just driven by bargain hunting and short-covering more than anything...

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 27, 2022 11:58 AM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

 

Following Tuesday’s big drop in equity prices, we have seen a sharp rebound so far in today’s session. But like we have seen previously, the overall macro backdrop is not very positive right now. Thus, the latest rebound could, once again, get faded into, possibly as soon as later this afternoon.

Short-covering bounce?

Indeed, you get the feeling that today’s rebound is just driven by bargain hunting and short-covering more than anything. When you consider the fact that there is an energy crisis in Europe, with Russia’s decision to suspend gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria potentially triggering an energy war, China’s determination to beat Covid outbreak with lockdowns, and – above all – a Federal Reserve pursing an aggressive monetary tightening policy, investors find it difficult to buy and hold stocks for the long term, without first seeing a major correction – even if the Nasdaq is close to wiping out its entire 2021 gains.

Europe’s woes continue

In Europe, Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to unnerve investors. There is a possibility that other countries could be hit next if they refuse to buy Russian gas supplies in rubles. These fears have been evidenced, for example, in the euro touching its weakest level versus the dollar since 2017 and the spread between the Italian and German 10-year widening by the most since June 2020. Incoming European macro data has not been great either. Today saw the German Gfk Consumer Climate print -26.5 when -16.1 was expected. In the UK, the CBI Realized Sales index printed -35.0 vs. -6.0 expected. You get the picture.

Tech earnings in focus

In addition to the above macro factors, it is also worth keeping a close eye on micro-level company earnings, as US earnings season gets into full swing this week. We have already seen reports from Microsoft and Alphabet on Tuesday, providing us mixed results. Meta is due to post its results today, with Apple and Amazon rounding things off for the Big Tech on Thursday.

Nasdaq testing key resistance

Following Tuesday’s drop, the Nasdaq effectively reached its main downside objective as it swept the liquidity residing beneath the March low. Today’s bounce back is thus hardly surprising: the bears have taken some profit. But are they done, or will we see more losses? Given the weak macro backdrop, and the overall bearish technical outlook, I am of the view that they are not done just yet.

Nasdaq 100

Source: StoneX and TradingView.com

 

Indeed, the technical outlook is not great on the Nasdaq. The 200-day moving average is pointing lower now and we are holding comfortably below it, objectively telling us that the longer-term trend has turned lower. The shorter moving average on the chart – the 21-day exponential – is also painting the same picture. So, both these objective short-term and longer-term indicators are telling us to remain bearish.

Price action itself shows stronger moves have been to the downside, with traders showing more respect to resistance levels than support.

In fact, the Nasdaq was testing a key short-term resistance area at the time of writing and so it was possible that the rebound could end here. As per the chart, the shaded red region between 13180ish to 13295ish is where the index had bounced from on Monday, before this area gave way the next day. Having failed to provide support, we could see this zone turn into resistance today and lead to another move lower.

If the selling pressure resumes as I expect, then the next big downside target is the 2021 low at 12213. A couple of additional downside targets could be the Fibonacci extension levels from the March upswing, at 12316 (127.2%) and then 11513 (161.8%).

 

How to trade with City Index

 

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 
    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Stocks Tech Stocks Earnings US earnings Nasdaq

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD - Trump, Trudeau, Tiff and Tariffs
Today 08:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Continues Unstoppable Growth
Today 05:39 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Six-Week Rally Rips into Resistance
Today 05:29 PM
GBP/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Today 04:50 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Will strong NFP, rising yields trigger stocks sell-off?
Today 03:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ falls after NFP smashed forecasts
Today 02:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

canada_04
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD - Trump, Trudeau, Tiff and Tariffs
By:
James Stanley
Today 08:30 PM
    US_flag_graph
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Six-Week Rally Rips into Resistance
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Today 05:29 PM
      USD_candlestick
      GBP/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
      By:
      David Song
      Today 04:50 PM
        stocks_03
        S&P 500 outlook: Will strong NFP, rising yields trigger stocks sell-off?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 03:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.