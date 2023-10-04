Nasdaq resilience built on hype and extrapolation of near-term trends

In a world of low borrowing costs, one of the most successful trades was to simply buy the dip in pretty much anything. Central banks were encouraging you to take risks, so why bother fighting them? So, why then, at a time when borrowing costs are high, with central banks purposely seeking to restrain demand, would you persist with the same strategy? Wouldn’t it make more sense to sell the rips rather than buy the dips given the current status quo?

It's something I’ve been pondering since mid-September when I wrongly suggested that because gold wasn’t responding as it would normally to soaring real yields and a stronger US dollar, the bias was to buy on dips rather than sell the rips, totally ignoring the rapidly deteriorating macroeconomic picture. It wasn’t some new paradigm, but rather totally mispriced.

It reinforced this is not the type of environment where dip-buying is likely to be a winning strategy on any timeframe other than the ultra-short-term. Bond yields are ripping higher, the US dollar is sucking capital from everywhere with the full effect of one of the most aggressive monetary policy tightening episodes in history yet to be felt in the real economy. Yet, some markets are behaving like this is nothing to worry about, like they too have entered some form of new paradigm.

Nasdaq defying fundamentals

The Nasdaq 100 is among the most extreme example of valuations defying fundamentals, continuing to hover not far off levels struck when money was essentially confetti being given away by policymakers, underpinned by hopes artificial intelligence will fatten margins at tech firms, resulting in earnings being able to defy the economic cycle.

It’s a big, big ask, premised on hype with ample extrapolation of near-term trends. Risky, in other words. With the bar to impress on earnings so high, at a time when the macro environment is laden with risks, the risks appear slanted to the downside.

Nasdaq downtrend in focus

On the daily, the Nasdaq 100 is trending lower, recording a string of lower-highs and lower-lows following the significant and unexpected rally earlier in the year. For traders seeking to sell rips rather than buy dips above 14500, downside levels to watch include channel support around 14200 and 13700, a level that acted as resistance during a countertrend rally in 2022. A stop-loss order above 14900 would offer a risk-reward ratio of about 2-to-1 on the trade.

In the near-term, Friday’s non-farm payrolls report, along with a flurry of Q3 earnings from several constituents, have the potential to influence the outlook for the index.

nasdaq 100 oct 4

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

