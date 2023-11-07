Nasdaq rallies, oil slips further

Investors are starting to rethink the date of the first rate cut, an optimistic view that spurred the recent rally in stocks. Nasdaq stocks rose over one percent as long-dated bond yields fell. Elsewhere, profit-taking hit the recent rally in Russell 2000 stocks. Traders are monitoring Washington for signs of a funding bill emerging for Congress, with funding for the government set to run out on the 17th of this month. Oil prices fell almost 4% as traders favored the weaker growth story over Middle East risk scenarios and are down 17% from summer highs.

Bottom line: Risk-on.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Fed has more work to do to curb inflation, Fed hawk

Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Fed and an interest rate hawk, said yesterday that the Fed has more work ahead of it to control inflation. “The economy has proved to be really resilient even though we’ve raised interest rates a lot over the past couple of years. That’s good news," adding, “We haven’t completely solved the inflation problem. We still have more work ahead of us to get it done." His comments suggest that some FOMC members still lean toward raising interest rates again. "I'm a little nervous about declaring victory too soon," he concluded.

Credit card debt rockets

One explanation for solid consumer spending against the backdrop of modest wage growth is the US consumer’s love of plastic. However, high debt costs, debt plus record high interest rates, will be another drag on US economic growth. Federal Reserve Bank of New York data reported that credit card balances in Q3 rose by $48 billion to a record high of $1.08 trillion. The 17% debt increase was the largest on record (since 1999). Credit quality is deteriorating. The 90-day credit cardholder delinquency rate rose to 5.78%, up from 3.69% a year earlier. Millennial borrowers with auto or student loans were hardest hit, reflecting an end to the deferral of student loan interest payments.

US oil production soars

Bloomberg reported that 48 oil supertankers are making their way to the US, the highest number in six years, collecting US oil just as OPEC+ countries restrict supply. According to the Energy Information Administration, US crude oil production and exports are booming, with oil exports hitting close to four million barrels a day in the first half of 2023. The US has been exporting more of its "light, sweet" crude oil overseas, keeping the heavier grades for US refineries built to work with "heavy, sour" crude oil.

US trade deficit rises

The US trade deficit increased for the first time in three months in September, and the trade imbalance with China widened – a stronger dollar essentially explained the imbalances

The trade deficit rose 4.9% to $61.5 billion for September compared to August

Imports of goods increased by 2.7% to reach $322.7 billion

Total exports rose by 2.2% to $261.1 billion

Capital goods exports rose to $51.1 billion, their highest ever

Exports of goods and services were at their highest level since August 2022

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Nasdaq rallies

The Nasdaq rose 1.1%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.4%, and the Russell 2000 fell 0.2%

Foreign equity markets were mixed, with the Nikkei 225 off 1.3% on profit-taking, while the Dax and FTSE 100 were unchanged

The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell to 14.9 (the year’s low was 13.0)

Dollar rallies, bond yields fall

2-year yields were unchanged at 4.92%, while 10-year yields fell six basis points to 4.57%

The dollar index rose 0.4% to 105.6

Versus the dollar, Sterling was off 0.4%, the Yen was off 0.3%, and the Euro was off 0.2%

Oil slips further, entering correction zone

Oil prices fell close to 4% after China’s exports dropped for a sixth straight month, underscoring the slowdown in global demand, and re down 17% from the summer peak

Spot gold prices fell 0.7% to 1,975 per ounce, while Silver fell 2.3% to $22.7 per ounce

The grain and oilseed sector was mixed

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: Paul.Walton@StoneX.com