Nasdaq, S&P 500 rally ahead of Fed’s rate decision

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 6:00 PM
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Nasdaq and the S&P 500 rose 0.6%, reflecting traders’ optimistic view that the Fed will have a positive message of a soft landing for the economy with no more rate rises at this week’s FOMC meeting. This is jobs week, with crucial Non-Farm Payroll data due on Friday. Oil prices fell 3.1%, reflecting the market’s view that the fighting will be contained in Gaza. The United Auto Workers reached a tentative agreement with Ford and Stellantis last week, allowing it to escalate actions against General Motors.

Bottom line: Risk-on.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Optimism reigns despite solid job data, hot economy

Optimism reigns eternal on Wall Street ahead of Wednesday's policy statement from the Federal Reserve. Ironically, the next Fed decision comes along with critical jobs data to be released on Friday: 188,000 job additions are forecast for October after the blow-out of 336,000 for September, and an unchanged 3.8% unemployment rate.  The September Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) is due on Wednesday. August also showed a surprisingly strong 9.6 million job openings, up from a revised total of 8.9 million in July.

No rate hike priced

Fed fund futures give zero chances of a hike in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rates when they meet on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the odds of a rate hike in December remain at 24%, with the odds of a walk in January at nearly one in three. But the market has rarely been right about Fed actions in recent years – constantly expecting a rate hike when rates were low while expecting rate cuts when they were high.

It’s interesting to note that there is little correlation between market expectations and what the Fed does. Most rate cuts come when the market does not expect them. As such, I would suggest that we’ll see the Fed remain hawkish until the market gives up on its hopes for rate cuts, and then that’s when the cuts will come. Until then, the risk of higher rates remains, especially for the long end of the yield curve.

Biden-Xi summit meeting still uncertain

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi made it clear on Sunday that the US has some work to do before President Xi Jinping agrees to meet with President Joe Biden in San Francisco during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next month. The foreign minister stated that the “road to the San Francisco summit will not be smooth.”  Wang met with President Biden and his top aides in Washington over the weekend to work toward a possible bilateral meeting during the APEC meeting in two weeks.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Nasdaq, S&P 500 lead market bounce

  • Nasdaq and the S&P 500 rose 0.6% in morning trade, with the more broadly based Russell 2000 up 0.4%
  • Foreign equity markets were mixed, with a 1.0% fall in the Nikkei 225, a 0.2% fall in the DAX, and a 0.5% rise in the FTSE 100
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell back to 20.2

Bond yields unchanged, dollar slips

  • 2- and 10-year yields held steady at 5.05% and 4.90%
  • The dollar index was off 0.3% at 106.2
  • Versus the dollar, the Euro rose 0.4% after recent weakness, the Yen rose 0.2%, and Sterling was up 0.2%

Gold and Silver rally, oils slips

  • Crude oil prices fell 3.2% to $82.8 per barrel
  • Spot gold prices rose 0.6% to 2,009 per ounce, while Silver rose 2.6% to $23.5 per ounce
  • Grain and oilseed markets were mixed.

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: Paul.Walton@StoneX.com

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil outlook remains positive despite drop
Today 04:07 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after last week's losses
Today 01:06 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 30, 2023
Today 12:52 PM
GBP/USD analysis in focus ahead of busy week - Currency Pair of the Week
Today 11:21 AM
Chinese equity markets rally on official support
Today 11:08 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Today 09:25 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Nasdaq bounces back on better tech earnings
By:
Paul Walton
October 27, 2023 04:31 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq leads markets lower on rate fears, disappointing tech earnings
    By:
    Paul Walton
    October 26, 2023 04:34 PM
      Research
      Mixed tech stock earnings hit Nasdaq
      By:
      Paul Walton
      October 25, 2023 06:58 PM
        Research
        Dollar rallies on Euro weakness, Bitcoin spikes higher
        By:
        Paul Walton
        October 24, 2023 06:38 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.