Nasdaq outlook: US stocks set to fall

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 6, 2023 12:48 PM
46 views
Close-up of market chart
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

US index futures fell along with European markets in the first half of Thursday’s session, ahead of the publication of key US data. Concerns over rising interest rates has dampened risk appetite, hurting the Nasdaq outlook in the short-term outlook.

 

What is driving markets?

 

If you want to know what really is driving asset prices, look no further than the bond markets. Investor realisation that more interest rate hikes are potentially on the way caused government bond yields to rise further, something that hurt zero-yielding gold and held back global equities yesterday. Interestingly, the Nasdaq and other US indices fell a lot less than their European counterparts, but that could change if yields continue to press higher.

 

Nasdaq outlook - yields

Source: TradingView.com

 

Hawkish Fed will be more data dependant moving forward

 

The latest upsurge in yields was triggered by the June’s FOMC meeting minutes, which offered little reason to doubt the Fed will go ahead with a hike this month. The market is almost 90% this will be the case. I doubt this pricing will fall significantly with any small misses in upcoming US data. It will take a very bad ISM PMI and a bigger-than-expected rise in the unemployment rate to push the pricing of a July hike below 50% this week.

 

Nasdaq outlook - CME

Source: CME Group

 

Key US data eyed

 

Today’s key data release is undoubtedly the ISM services PMI for June. Last month, the PMI fell to 50.3, and surprised on the downside. This time, analysts are expecting it to bounce back to 51.2. This means the scope for disappointment is there, and if we see a drop into contractionary territory then recession alarm bells will be ringing loudly again. That’s because the ISM manufacturing PMI has already been sub-50.0 in the past eight months.

 

Ahead of the PMI data we will also have some labour market data to consider, which include the weekly jobs report and more to the point, the ADP payrolls for June.

 

The JOLTS job opening figures for May will be published later at the time as the ISM PMI.

 

 

What some of my colleagues think

 

 

My colleague Fiona Cincotta earlier noted that the FOMC officials are looking to hike rates again in July and beyond amid “concerns over sticky inflation, which is unacceptably high... However, there were also signs of divisions within the committee over the pace and extent of further hikes, as interest rates have been lifted to a level that is considered restrictive. The Fed will be more data-dependent than before.”

 

My stock market specialist colleague Joshua Warner has reminded investors to keep an eye on the US-China relations, which “remains in focus after China introduced curbs on exports of key metals needed for high-tech applications, just before US treasury secretary Janet Yellen visits China for a three-day trip.”

 

 

Nasdaq outlook: Technical analysis

 

From a technical point of view, the Nasdaq has hit resistance around 15200-15250 area, where it had previously struggled in the past – see the chart.

 

Nasdaq outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

Naturally, you would expect to see some reaction here, as we have seen. Unsure whether to sell or hold, the actions of traders on Wednesday helped the index to create a doji candle here. This shows indecisiveness and an early signal that the market may have formed at least a temporary top.

 

What is lacking so far is confirmation.

 

A beak and hold below Wednesday’s range is what the bears will be looking for today. If seen, that would also encourage the bulls to take profit on what has been a very good year so far in tech sector, especially considering everything that’s going on from a macro point of view. It would tip the Nasdaq outlook in the favour of the bears, at least temporarily anyway.

 

While the abovementioned pattern does look bearish, it has not been confirmed. So, remain open minded to the possibility that the 15200 resistance level could still break to the upside. With that in mind, a potential close above Wednesday’s high would invalidate any bearish signals that have emerged so far this week.  

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.