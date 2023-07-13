Nasdaq makes 12-month high on more inflation news

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Thursday 7:06 PM
19 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Nasdaq led market’s higher, reaching a 12-month peak, as traders absorbed good news on inflation and looked forward to a peak in interest rates. Producer price index (PPI) inflation published today were better than expected, consistent with yesterday’s CPI inflation, suggesting decreasing inflationary pressures at the wholesale level. Weekly jobless claims fell, highlighting the continuing risk of a tight labor market.

Bottom-line: risk-on.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

No change in a final two-hike rate forecast

Fed fund futures currently put 92% odds of another 25-basis-point rate hike later this month, but they only put 22% odds on another rate hike beyond that currently, with rates expected to start falling again at some point in the first quarter of next year. Of course, the market’s been wrong about that for the past year-and-a-half. The Fed currently puts emphasis on wage inflation as being the primary obstacle to hitting the 2% mandate and pivoting now would only be expected to further aggravate that problem. Wage inflation still presents a challenge to the Federal Reserve in closing that gap between 3% headline inflation and the Fed’s 2% mandate.

Positive start to earnings season

Upbeat reports from PepsiCo and Delta Airlines kicked off what looks like a better-than-expected earnings season Thursday, but the true test will be on Friday with results from Wall Street banks like JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo, State Street, and BlackRock. So far, it appears that modest earnings expectations are being handily beaten by reported earnings – often bullish for those stocks.

Crypto issuance clarity benefits Ripple

Crypto stocks rebounded today after a judge's ruling that sales of Ripple's XRP cryptocurrency on public exchanges, rather than direct to investors, did not involve securities. The XRP token was up over 50% in 24 hours, also benefitting Ether, up 6%, and Bitcoin, up 2%. A US District Court judge in New York did rule, however, that Ripple's sale of XRP tokens to hedge funds and other sophisticated investors did qualify as a sale of unregistered securities. This dichotomy will benefit exchange-issued tokens but could still hurt those sold to unsophisticated retail investors in so-called ICO’s.

Producer price index (PPI) inflation better than expected

  • PPI inflation rose 0.1% year-on-year in June, less than a forecast 0.5%, and down significantly from the 1.1% year-on-year in May
  • PPI was up 0.1% month-on-month in June, a rebound from the 0.3% contraction last month
  • Core PPI, ex food and energy, was up 2.4% year-on-year in June, less than a forecast 2.8%, and down from the 2.8% posted in May
  • Core PPI was up 0.1% month-on-month, down from 0.2% growth the previous month

Weekly jobless claims worse than expected

  • First-time claims for unemployment benefits fell to just 237,000 in the week ending July 8, below an expected 249,000
  • The four-week moving average fell to 246,750 claims, down from 253,500 last week
  • Continuing claims rose by 11,000 to 1.720 million in the week ending July 1
  • The four-week moving average for continuing claims fell by 10,750 to 1.735 million

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets

  • Markets rallied in morning trade, with the Nasdaq Composite resuming market leadership, up 1.2% in morning trade, with the Russell 2000 and S&P 500 up 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively
  • Global markets also rallied, with the Nikkei 225, DAX and FTSE 100 up 1.5%, 0.7% and 0.3% respectively
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, is again hovering around a 12-month low at 13.5

Currencies and Bonds

  • The dollar index fell 0.6% against a basket of currencies at 99.9
  • Sterling/dollar and Euro/dollar were up 1.0% and 0.7% respectively, while Yen/dollar fell 0.2%
  • Bonds rallied strongly, with yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries falling back to 4.64% and 3.76% respectively

Commodities

  • Crude oil prices were up 0.3% to $76.0 per barrel
  • Silver prices continued to rally, up 2.5% to $24.9 per ounce, while Gold was flat at $1,962 per ounce
  • Grain and oilseed prices are mostly higher, led by surging soybean prices, spurred by expanded trading limits for Algo computers and a disappointing WASDE crop report from USDA

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: Paul.Walton@StoneX.com

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
By:
Paul Walton
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
    Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
    Stagflation: meaning, causes and examples
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    July 13, 2023 02:00 PM
      Research
      Russell 2000 ahead again on cooling inflation
      By:
      Paul Walton
      July 12, 2023 06:56 PM
        Research
        Russell 2000 leads again head of key inflation report
        By:
        Paul Walton
        July 11, 2023 08:17 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.