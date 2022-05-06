Nasdaq limping as yields press higher

Sentiment remains fragile following the big sell-off on Thursday

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 6, 2022 1:04 PM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Ahead of the US jobs report, equity index futures look sluggish and ready to resume lower. Sentiment remains fragile following the big sell-off on Thursday, which more than wipe out the gains made day the before when the Fed Chair had dismissed talks of 75 basis point rate hikes. The main source of worry is high levels of inflation around the world, which is hurting consumer pockets. On top of this, a global wave of monetary-policy tightening, which includes quantitative tightening, means stock markets can no longer rely on this source of support that had propped up the markets all these years, especially in the aftermath of the first waves of Covid lockdowns back in early 2020. What’s more, the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to push up oil and gas prices, meaning inflation is unlikely to recede any time soon. Perhaps, China’s Covid lockdowns are going to help somewhat, but this is also growth-sapping. It is a lose-lose situation.

The mood in Europe is not great either, with concerns about a recession in Germany hurting the DAX. The German index was on course for the fifth straight week of losses, as my colleague Fiona noted earlier. Europe’s largest economy has been suffering badly from disrupted supply chains on the back of Russian-Ukraine conflict and lockdowns in China. Industrial production continued the trend of weaker macro data here, with a fall of almost 4% in March which was miles below expectations.

The market’s focus will be on the US jobs report, up next. Ahead of it, US bond markets are continuing to sell-off, causing the yield on the 10-year to remain above that 3% level. A big rise in wages data could lift this even further. If so, watch out for further weakness in stocks that pay low or no dividends and are still expensive.

The Nasdaq which contains such stocks could be hit hard once again, as it limps near recent lows:

Nasdaq 100

Source: StoneX and TradingView.com

The Nasdaq remains below the trend line, the 21-day exponential and 200-day simple moving averages. With all these various technical indicators pointing lower, including price action itself, I think a drop to the low of last year looks almost inevitable now. Worryingly for the bulls, there is no fundamental reason for it to then stop there. I therefore remain bearish until there is a confirmed bullish reversal observed on the charts.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq NFP Yields

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.