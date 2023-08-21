Nasdaq leads uncertain markets as higher bond yields undermines valuations

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 6:23 PM
16 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Stocks were mixed by midday, led by Nasdaq, with traders focused on a deteriorating Chinese economy, and news from this weekend's Federal Reserve Jackson Hole, Wyoming Symposium. Weakness in bond markets is a creeping worry for equities, undercutting relative valuations, but also offering more attraction to dollar-based investors.

Bottom-line: risk-hold.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Fed’s symposium unlikely to change interest rate outlook

This week’s focus is expected to be on Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where the Kansas City Federal Reserve district will host its annual symposium for the Fed, featuring a long list of academic speakers but rarely much input from experienced business leaders. The current economist group think, handicapping policymakers, is their desire to create that ever-allusive utopia economy. However, Wall Street will be focused on Friday’s speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell for indications of the central bank’s next move in shaping monetary policy which, on the basis of recent economic data, will continue to feature high interest rates.

China cuts rates, but was it too little?

China’s central bank cut its 1-year interest rate by 10 basis points, but local gains were limited –  the Shanghai Composite index fell 1.2% after the announcement, and the Yuan was weaker. Wall Street also took note that China responded to “stopover” stop in the US by a Taiwanese regional leader by quickly deploying 45 aircraft and nine vessels to briefly surround Taiwan over the weekend, escalating tensions with the West.

Magnificent Seven hit hardest in August sell-off

Several S&P 500 stocks accounted account for half of the more than the 4.9% decline so far this month, worse than average for this time of year, with the tech ‘Magnificent Seven’ badly mauled. Apple is perhaps the best example, down 11% in August, with a still eye watering 29x trailing PE multiple, rewarding flat earnings in the current fiscal year ended in September.  Tesla is off 7.5%, but is still on a 62x PE, rewarding earnings expected to fall 15% this fiscal year. One explanation for this sell-off in market leaders is the rising discount rate, in higher bond yields, which hit highly rated growth stocks harder.

August PMIs give first look at global economies

August Purchasing Manager’s Indexes (PMIs) for August are due from the major developed world economies this week, providing a ‘timely proxy for GDP’: Japan’s data will offer an unofficial contrast to trade pressure via exchange rates, the UK’s figures will cater to outright expectations of recession, and the US figures will provide data for the Federal Reserve.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets recover after weak start

  • Equity markets were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq up 0.7%, the Russell 2000 off 0.7%, and the S&P 500 unchanged
  • Global markets were modestly ahead, with Nikkei 225 up 0.4%, the DAX up 0.2% and the FTSE 100 unchanged
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, rose to 17.9

Bond yields rise to new highs, dollar unchanged

  • The dollar index was flat against a basket of currencies to 103.4, with the Euro and Sterling cross rates up 0.2% and 0.1%, while the Yen fell 0.6%
  • Bonds approached important psychological levels, with 2-year bonds a shade below 5% and 10-year bonds at a 16-year high at 4.34%

Oil and Silver lead commodity markets

  • Crude oil prices continued to rally, up 0.5% to $81.6 per barrel
  • Gold was unchanged after recent weakness, at $1,919 per ounce, while Silver rose 2.2% to $23.2 per ounce
  • Russia continues to dump cheap wheat on the world market, which weighs on US wheat futures
  • Soybeans are stronger on the hot dry weather pattern currently over the Midwest
  • Corn prices are following wheat lower in the absence of supportive headlines

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com 

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: Paul.Walton@StoneX.com

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD finds itself at a technical juncture ahead of Jackson Hole
Today 04:07 AM
Hang Seng downside break eyes retest of 2022 lows
Today 03:50 AM
ASX 200: higher bond yields generating valuation headwinds
Today 12:54 AM
USD/JPY bulls eye fresh highs: Asian Open – 22nd August 2023
Yesterday 10:50 PM
USDBRL should reflect Jackson Hole, pessimism about China, economic agenda in Congress and IPCA-15
Yesterday 05:53 PM
Gold Price Analysis: Gold to See 6th Down Day as Real Yields Hit 14-Year Highs?
Yesterday 04:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Brazil Flag
USDBRL should reflect Jackson Hole, pessimism about China, economic agenda in Congress and IPCA-15
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 05:53 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq leads uncertain markets as higher bond yields undermines valuations
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Yesterday 05:23 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq recovers after early declines, China’s problems worsen
      By:
      Paul Walton
      August 18, 2023 07:09 PM
        Research
        Higher bond yields hit Nasdaq, Oil continues to rally
        By:
        Paul Walton
        August 17, 2023 06:23 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.