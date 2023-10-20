Nasdaq leads equity sell-off as VIX fear index rises

Today, we focus on the VIX, often called Wall Street’s fear index, which has been trending up for several weeks, to consider what this tells us about the outlook for equity and bond markets. All asset classes have seen increasing volatility. Hedge assets have been beneficiaries. Oil touched $90. Gold passed the $2,000 mark.

Bottom-line: Risk-off.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Risk is rising!

Rising risk is the primary factor impacting the financial markets today, and to that end, we provide this verbatim commentary from Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist. The VIX is often called Wall Street’s fear index and is defined by the CBOE as follows: “The VIX Index is a calculation designed to produce a measure of constant, 30-day expected volatility of the US stock market, derived from real-time, mid-quote prices of S&P 500 Index call and put options. On a global basis, it is one of the most recognized volatility measures.”

Suderman’s take: One way to measure that risk on Wall Street is with the VIX index, as shown below. The VIX approached 22 at midday, up from 13 five weeks ago, but still at relatively low levels from a historical standpoint. I've observed over the years that it's difficult for any commodity to sustain a rally when the VIX is above 30 unless that commodity has a strong story. We're not at that level of fear yet. As the chart below highlights, all major asset classes have seen a sharp rise in volatility.

Major Asset Class Volatility

Source: TradingView, StoneX (thanks to John Kicklighter). October 13, 2023

While the VIX tends to take the elevator up, stocks are taking the escalator down. Stocks have declined as the VIX rose. The increased risk makes fund managers holding large positions in equities and bonds uncomfortable. Oil and Gold are beneficiaries. The Middle East conflict directly impacts the grain and oilseed complex, but fund managers who had built large short (sold) positions in the corn are nervous.

I do not want to communicate that there is panic on Wall Street, but the slow rise in anxiety impacts money flows. That rise in nerves is most focused on headlines flowing out of the Middle East, where US troops are now involved via attempted attacks on them in Iraq and Syria and a US destroyer's shooting down of missiles and drones in the Persian Gulf.

It's easiest to see how escalation in the Middle East that begins to involve other areas beyond Israel and Gaza could negatively impact crude oil output and shipments. That's why we've seen a war premium built into the energy markets. But traders are also focused on the adverse effects of interest rates trending higher, especially on the long end of the yield curve. Then, we throw in the slowly rising risk of another credit rating downgrade as the next budget showdown approaches in Washington, DC.

The Middle East war adds another complication for Federal Reserve members to consider when they meet to discuss monetary policy in less than two weeks. These central bankers love to say that they are “data-driven,” but they also increasingly face factors that are difficult to put into data. Increased fear and uncertainty don’t show up in the data as clearly as they would like, but it hurts the economy.

That’s a big reason why Fed fund futures trading places 98% odds this morning that the Fed will not change its benchmark interest rate on November 1st, although they still give one in three odds of a rate hike by January. And it’s not just the Middle East war that has policymakers concerned. They’re also focused on the fact that the long end of the yield curve continues to trend higher as the supply of debt certificates increases relative to their demand, which also hurts the economy.

Another risk factor is the possibility of a government shutdown on November 17 if the House and Senate cannot agree on a funding bill(s). The House of Representatives is still trying to elect a leader, although an acting leader is in place for now. But that doesn’t deter the fact that the House and Senate are still far apart on spending objectives. Perhaps the greater risk here is another credit downgrade from Washington's whole circus of affairs, which would also impact the economy negatively. On the other hand, the Fed has made it clear that it does not want to risk pivoting policy before it is convinced that inflation will come down to the 2% mandate. As such, the Fed is expected to hold the line on approach when it meets the week after next and perhaps beyond that.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Nasdaq leads market decline

Today, the Nasdaq led the equity market decline, down 0.9% by lunchtime, while the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 fell by 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively

Foreign equity markets continued to sell off overnight, led by a 1.6% decline in the DAX, 1.3% in the FTSE 100, and 0.5% in the Nikkei 225

The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, breached twenty and rose to 21.1

Bond yields fall back a notch, the dollar unchanged

10-year yields tracked back slightly to 4.91%, with 2-year yields at 5.10%

The dollar index was flat at 106.2

Versus the dollar, Sterling, the Euro, and the Yen were all unchanged

Oil, gold, and silver continue to rally

Crude oil prices continued their bullish trend, up 0.7% to $90.0 per barrel

Spot gold prices cross the Two K mark, rose 1.0% to $2,001 per ounce, while silver prices rose 2.6% to $23.6 per ounce

The grain and oilseed sector was mostly lower in sluggish trade

Grain, wheat, and soybean prices were mixed in directionless trading

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: Paul.Walton@StoneX.com