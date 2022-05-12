Nasdaq 30% off record

This is the largest drawdown from record since financial crisis…

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 12, 2022 4:10 PM
Screen showing share price of 22,450
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Volatility continues to remain extremely high across the financial markets. Investors are trying to make sense of all the central bank rate hikes and quantitative tightening while worrying signs of recession emerges every day, to add to inflation woes. As a result, they have been dumping all sorts of risk assets, seeking refuge in the dollar. Signs of some opportunistic dip buying emerged as European indices bounced off their lows, lifting US futures and cryptos off their worst levels.

Volatility was everywhere. We saw the Swiss franc hit parity with the US dollar for first time since 2019 as the greenback pushed to a new multi-decade high against a basket of foreign currencies. On top of this, the Nasdaq bounced off its worst levels after earlier extending its drawdown from its record high to more than 30%, which was actually higher than even the March-2020-covid peak percentage drawdown. Cryptos plummeted again and WTI hit $107. On a micro level, GameStop was halted for trading after jumping 16% on the session.

On a macro level, we saw weakness in UK data earlier as GDP, manufacturing and industrial production all disappointed, increasing fears that the UK economy is heading for a recession.

At times like now, it is very difficult to navigate the markets and traders are happy to take quick profits, which is why stocks have struggled to sustain any recovery attempts. But the Nasdaq is now 30% off the record highs, which means there is now a chance for a bear market rebound, especially as yields have come down a tad in recent trade. But any sort of a bounce we get, remember that we are now in a bear market and rallies get sold into more often than dips being bought

220512 Nasdaq CI
 

Source: StoneX and TradingView.com

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    • Open an account in the UK
    • Open an account in Australia
    • Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Nasdaq Stocks USD/CHF

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Nasdaq articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
EURUSD, Nasdaq Outlook: Double Tops or Rallies Ahead?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 17, 2025 01:07 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises despite Trump's tariff warning & hotter PPI data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 13, 2025 01:56 PM
        EURUSD Holds Rebound, Nasdaq Holds Rally Amid Inflation Risks
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 12, 2025 08:13 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.