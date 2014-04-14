nasdaq 100 weekly outlook testing the 200 day moving average 52582014

What happened last week The U.S. Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100) has managed to stage a rebound as expected above the support […]


April 14, 2014
Graph-Nasdaq 100 is still above 200-day Moving Average

Graph-Bullish divergence seen in Stochastic oscillator

What happened last week

The U.S. Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100) has managed to stage a rebound as expected above the support region at 3445/3435 but fall short of our target at 3640/3660 before it tumbled to form a new low. Refer to our last weekly outlook (Coming close to key 200-day Moving Average for a potential short-term rebound) dated 08 Apr 2014.

Key elements

  • The 200-day Moving Average is supporting the market at 3435 (see daily chart)
  • The 23.6% Fibonacci projection from 16 Nov 2012 low is at 3445 (see daily chart)
  • Trendline resistance joining the highs since 07 Mar 2014 is at 3630 which also coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 07 Mar 2014 high (see daily chart)
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region (see 4 hour chart)

Levels

Pivot (key support): 3435

Resistance: 3543 & 3630

Next support: 3245

Conclusion

As long as the pivot (key support) at 3435 holds, the Nasdaq 100 is likely to see a rebound towards 3543 and only a break above 3543 may trigger a further rally towards 3630.

However, a break below 3435 is likely to see a deeper correction towards the long-term trendline support at 3245 (see daily chart).

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.  

