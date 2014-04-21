What happened last week

The U.S. Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100) has managed to meet our first upside target at 3543 as expected. Refer to our last weekly outlook (Testing the 200-day Moving Average) dated 14 Apr 2014.

Key elements

The 200-day Moving Average is supporting the market at 3435 (see daily chart).

The 23.6% Fibonacci projection from 16 Nov 2012 low is at 3445 (see daily chart).

The Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region which suggests a potential pull-back is round the corner (see daily chart).

Trendline resistance joining the highs since 07 Mar 2014 is now at 3620 which also coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 07 Mar 2014 high (see daily chart)

The intermediate support at 3489 corresponds closely to the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 16 Apr 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Intermediate support: 3489

Pivot (key support): 3435

Resistance: 3543 & 3620

Next support: 3300

Conclusion

A setback is expected towards the intermediate support at 3489 before a potential upside movement towards the trendline resistance at 3620. The pivot (key support) remains at 3435.

However, a break below 3435 is likely to see a deeper correction towards the trendline support joining the lows since 16 Nov 2012 at 3300 (see daily chart).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.