nasdaq 100 weekly outlook still above 200 day moving average for further push up 53612014
What happened last week The U.S. Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100) has managed to meet our first upside target at 3543 as […]
What happened last week The U.S. Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100) has managed to meet our first upside target at 3543 as […]
The U.S. Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100) has managed to meet our first upside target at 3543 as expected. Refer to our last weekly outlook (Testing the 200-day Moving Average) dated 14 Apr 2014.
Intermediate support: 3489
Pivot (key support): 3435
Resistance: 3543 & 3620
Next support: 3300
A setback is expected towards the intermediate support at 3489 before a potential upside movement towards the trendline resistance at 3620. The pivot (key support) remains at 3435.
However, a break below 3435 is likely to see a deeper correction towards the trendline support joining the lows since 16 Nov 2012 at 3300 (see daily chart).
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.