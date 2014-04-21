nasdaq 100 weekly outlook still above 200 day moving average for further push up 53612014

What happened last week The U.S. Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100) has managed to meet our first upside target at 3543 as […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 21, 2014 3:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Graph-Nasdaq 100 is still holding above its key 200-day Moving Average

Graph-setback expected in Nasdaq 100 before new rise

What happened last week

The U.S. Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100) has managed to meet our first upside target at 3543 as expected. Refer to our last weekly outlook (Testing the 200-day Moving Average) dated 14 Apr 2014.

Key elements

  • The 200-day Moving Average is supporting the market at 3435 (see daily chart).
  • The 23.6% Fibonacci projection from 16 Nov 2012 low is at 3445 (see daily chart).
  • The Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region which suggests a potential pull-back is round the corner (see daily chart).
  • Trendline resistance joining the highs since 07 Mar 2014 is now at 3620 which also coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 07 Mar 2014 high (see daily chart)
  • The intermediate support at 3489 corresponds closely to the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 16 Apr 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Intermediate support: 3489

Pivot (key support): 3435

Resistance: 3543 & 3620

Next support: 3300

Conclusion

A setback is expected towards the intermediate support at 3489 before a potential upside movement towards the trendline resistance at 3620. The pivot (key support) remains at 3435.

However, a break below 3435 is likely to see a deeper correction towards the trendline support joining the lows since 16 Nov 2012 at 3300 (see daily chart).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.  

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.